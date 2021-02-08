News Americas, TAMPA, FL, Mon. Feb. 8, 2021: Caribbean American footballer, Jason Pierre-Paul, popped champagne and celebrated with his family last night, as he overcame significant odds to win another Super Bowl ring Sunday night.

Pierre-Paul, #90, known widely as ‘JPP,’ helped Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first.

Pierre-Paul, 32, was an integral part of the team that helped stun the 2020 Super Bowl champions, Kansas Chiefs, 31-9 on their home turf at the Raymond James Stadium. The offensive line back was critical in keeping Chiefs quarter back Patrick Mahomes in check. He was even flagged for roughing the passer, taking the ball out to the Chiefs’ 48-yard line with seven minutes to play.

Pierre-Paul is now 8-0 in eight postseason games as the Buccaneers defense finished with three sacks and eight quarterback hits on the night.

And while he made it look easy last night, the Haitian American had a hard road back to last night’s win and has been lauded for his positivity and optimism.

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with family after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He was the toast of the New York Giants defense following the 2014 season in which he racked up 12.5 sacks – the second-most in his career behind only his 2011 season (16.5).

But then tragedy struck. He suffered a catastrophic accident four months later in a fireworks mishap at his home that resulted in his right hand being permanently disfigured and his right index finger completely amputated.

On March 22, 2018, the Giants traded Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then on May 2019, Pierre-Paul was involved in a single-car accident and suffered a neck fracture that also put his season in jeopardy. But again, he bounded back.

But much like he had done before in high school, he bounded back just like after a serious leg injury while playing basketball led him to his football career.

Last night Pierre-Paul

Now the Deerfield Beach, Florida-born son of Haitian immigrants Jean and Marie, is riding high again as he takes it all in the moment.