News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 24, 2020: The Trinibago Warriors remain the leaders of the pack at the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season, leading the 2020 CPL Points Table with 10 points.

The Trinibago Warriors have won all five of the 5 matches played to date.

The St. Lucia Zouks are in the number two spot with 8 points, winning 4 of their 6 matches to date.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have four points as does the Barbados Tridents and the Jamaica Tallawahs. Each team has won just two of their matches played to date.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots round out the table with just 2 pointsm after winning just 1 of the five matches played so far.

WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?

Willow TV broadcast all matches

CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis

Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.

Geo Super – Pakistan.

FOX SPORTS – Australia

Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.

Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.

Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal

THE REST OF THE CPL 2020 SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:

Queen’s Park Oval

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30 pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30 pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 1 September, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Wed 2 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Queens Park Oval

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final