News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 24, 2020: The Trinibago Warriors remain the leaders of the pack at the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season, leading the 2020 CPL Points Table with 10 points.
The Trinibago Warriors have won all five of the 5 matches played to date.
The St. Lucia Zouks are in the number two spot with 8 points, winning 4 of their 6 matches to date.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have four points as does the Barbados Tridents and the Jamaica Tallawahs. Each team has won just two of their matches played to date.
The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots round out the table with just 2 pointsm after winning just 1 of the five matches played so far.
WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?
Willow TV broadcast all matches
CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis
Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.
Geo Super – Pakistan.
FOX SPORTS – Australia
Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.
Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.
Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal
THE REST OF THE CPL 2020 SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:
Queen’s Park Oval
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 10 am
Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 5:30 pm
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sun 30 August, 10 am
Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
Sun 30 August, 5:30 pm
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Tues 1 September, 10 am
Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
Tues 1 September, 5:30 pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
Wed 2 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Thurs 3 September, 10 am
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm
Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sat 5 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm
Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
Sun 6 September, 10 am
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
Queens Park Oval
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
Thurs 10 September, TBC
Final