News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 23, 2023: The Caribbean has seen some of the world’s greatest athletes come from its many small countries. Legends like Usain Bolt and Tim Duncan have hailed from this stunningly beautiful region, but it isn’t just retired athletes that are from Caribbean nations. Many current athletes in a range of sports are from these coastal nations or have direct family that was born in the Caribbean.

This is certainly true in the National Basketball Association, where recent years have led to a massive surge in the presence of athletes with Caribbean heritage. This has led to a huge increase in the popularity of basketball across the region. While proud Caribbean residents don’t have one specific Caribbean team to wager on, they can bet on Caribbean NBA athletes on all sports betting apps. If you love the NBA or the Caribbean, let’s look at the top current NBA players with Caribbean heritage.

Al Horford

Al Horford #42, of the NBA, was born in the Caribbean. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Al Horford is one of the most successful Caribbean players of all time, and he is still going on. Born in Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic, Al Horford has risen to become a five-time NBA all-star and a well-rounded center that is still contributing for the Celtics, who have a very good chance at an NBA championship. Horford is the highest-paid Latin American basketball player ever and a legendary figure across the Dominican Republic.

Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings was born in the Caribbean. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Buddy Hield is part of the new generation of Caribbean players that have made a massive impact on the league. Hield is a Bahamian born in Freeport and is now a serious impact NBA player as part of the Sacramento Kings r. After becoming one of the best college basketball players of all time, Buddy Hield was drafted sixth overall and has since established himself as one of the league’s best marksmen. He is a three-point sniper and has represented Bahama in international contests.

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns was also born in the Caribbean. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Another Bahamian star, Deandre Ayton is a young, rising talent that the Phoenix Suns selected with the first overall pick in 2018. Ayton was born in Nassau and quickly established himself thanks to his unmatched physical gifts and athleticism. Ayton has been a key part of the Suns establishing themselves as NBA Finals contenders and was instrumental to their playoff success. Now that Kevin Durant has joined his team, he has an even better chance to elevate his squad.

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons is a Jamaican American. (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Andre Drummond might not have been born in the Caribbean, but it is a big part of his identity. Drummond was born in New York, the son of two Jamaican immigrant parents, and he has gone on to carve out quite the NBA career for himself. He is a two-time All-Star who has led the league in rebounding four times. He is considered one of the greatest rebounders ever and is currently playing for the Chicago Bulls. His Jamaican heritage was a big part of his childhood.

Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors has Barbadian roots. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Andrew Wiggins is another player that wasn’t born in the Caribbean but has direct family connections to the region. Wiggins was born in Toronto, Canada, but his mother originally hails from Barbados. Wiggins has become an All-Star after falling short of expectations early in his career. Wiggins was picked first overall in the 2014 NBA Draft to massive hype, which he has started to reach. He is now an NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and a key part of that stacked roster.