Caribbean Sports – Look Out For Baby Bolt

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 24, 2020: Look out for Baby Bolt this year.

The world’s fastest man and his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, have announced they are expecting their first child.

Bolt posted a photo of Bennett in a long, flowing red dress and showing off a very obvious baby bump. In the caption, Bolt wrote: “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.”

Bennett also went to Instagram to share the news. In her most recent post, Bennett wrote: “Our golden child. Coming soon…”

A number of fans showed support for Bolt and Bennett. One fan wrote: “Let him or her be whatever he or she want to be! Congrats!”

“I wish u and your family a great life and I hope the mother of your child has a safe delivery,” another fan wrote.

Bolt has won a total of eight gold medals. He made history as the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100-m and 200-m titles at three consecutive Olympics.