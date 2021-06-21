By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. June 21, 2021: Top Olympian and world’s fastest man, Jamaican Usain St. Leo Bolt, is now a daddy to three.

The sprint legend Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett shared the news to social media on Father’s Day, announcing that they have welcomed twins, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt, into their growing family.

The couple welcomed daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt in 2020.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love. You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to out little ones. We love you world without end!,” Bennett wrote under the picture of the proud parents with their three children.

Bolt, 34, and Bennett, have been dating for six years. The couple had announced their first pregnancy but not the second so its unclear when exactly the twins were born.

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 and still holds the 100m and 200m world records, making him the fastest man in history. After leaving athletics he tried to play professional football, but then announced he was leaving sports entirely in 2019. He is also the only man to have won three 100m Olympic titles and 23 major gold medals during his career.