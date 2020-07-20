News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 20, 2020: England returns to the stumps this morning as they lead the Windies by 219 runs as the second Test enters day four.
The Windies dug in to make a respectable 287 and took two England wickets to leave the hosts in charge but not out of sight at Old Trafford
Three top-quality batting performances from Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase helped West Indies avoid the follow-on on the fourth day of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
However, a batting collapse after tea, saw the visitors slip from 242-4 to 287 all out – which gave England a big first innings. The home finished on 37-2 an overall lead of 219 runs, which has set up a thrilling final day of the match.
The state of the match means a draw or win or tie would see West Indies retain the prestigious Wisden Trophy, following their superb victory in the first match last week. A defeat would bring England level 1-1 with the final Test of three-match rubber to be played at the same venue starting on Friday.
The match resumes at 11a.m. (6am Eastern Caribbean/5am Jamaica). West Indies lead the series 1-0 following their won by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl last Sunday.
