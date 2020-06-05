News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 5, 2020: The West Indies cricket squad is set to play its first match in the COVID-19 era, and the first with no fans, at bio-secure venues in England next month.

The West Indies will face England in the first test match at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from July 8-12th.

The Windies 14 man Test squad and list of 11 reserves for the proposed Sandals Tour of England 2020 are scheduled to arrive in Manchester on June 9th and will be based in Manchester for testing and quarantine for a three-week period, before moving to Southampton for the first test.

They will then return to Manchester for the second and third matches at Emirates Old Trafford on July 16-20th and July 24-28th. All three sites have hotels.

Three West Indies players – Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo and all-rounder Keemo Paul – choose not to travel to England because of coronavirus fears.

The new West Indies squad in full is Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Uncapped batsman Nkrumah Bonner, 31, and fast bowler Chemar Holder, 22, are included in the squad, while bowler Shannon Gabriel is on the reserve list as he returns to fitness following an ankle operation last year.

This as West Indies players and staff are taking a 50 percent pay cut as part of CWI’s response to pandemic.