On Sunday night, Caribbean football fans are in for a treat, as players with roots in the region will be on both sides as the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots NFL clash.

Yannick Ngakoue, who was recently traded to the Ravens recently, has roots that stretch to the small French Caribbean island of Martinique and went to college in France. His mother, Chantelly, moved to the United States at 22. She worked two jobs to make ends meet as his father was not reliable and often not in the picture.

Chantelly ultimately decided to leave him when Ngakoue was 5 or 6 years old.

N’Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots, roots runs to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On the other side will be St. Vincent and the Grenadines roots, N’Keal Harry. The Canadian-born Vincentian professional American football wide receiver was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Harry returns from injury for the match on Sunday.

Haitian-roots Sony Michel could also play in the match. He is one the reserved list after also returning from injuries. Michel was drafted 31st overall by the Patriots of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Match-time is 8:30 PM EST.