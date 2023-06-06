News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 6, 2023: Damion Lowe, the vice-captain of the Jamaican national senior football team, the Reggae Boyz, emphasizes the significance of the upcoming friendly international matches against Qatar and Jordan for the Boyz’s preparations for the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

Scheduled for June 15th and June 19th at the Wiener Neustadt Ergo Arena in Austria, these matches hold vital importance for the senior Boyz. Lowe, an integral part of the national side for the past five years, emphasizes the need for consistent play, team cohesion, and strategic preparation heading into the tournament.

FLASHBACK: Damion Lowe (L) and Dexter Lembikisa (C) of Jamaica fight for the ball with Orbelin Pineda (R) of Mexico during the match between Mexico and Jamaica as part of the CONCACAF Nations League at Azteca on March 26, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

While winning is desirable, Lowe believes the primary focus should be on establishing a team identity, understanding the system, and developing camaraderie among teammates. As a tough-tackling defender, Lowe has earned 48 appearances for the Reggae Boyz since his debut in 2016. Currently playing in Major League Soccer for the Philadelphia Union, he eagerly anticipates representing his country in both matches and the upcoming Gold Cup tournament.

Reggae Boyz Head Coach Heimir Hallgrimsson emphasizes that these friendly matches provide an opportunity for players to secure their spots in the Gold Cup squad. While points won’t be awarded in these games, Hallgrimsson believes they are essential for players to showcase their abilities and fight for their positions. The coach expresses optimism about the team’s performance and emphasizes the seriousness with which they approach these matches as their sole preparation for the Gold Cup.

The 2023 Gold Cup, scheduled from June 24th to July 16th, will take place in the United States and Canada. The Jamaican team is determined to make their mark and improve upon their previous achievements in the tournament.