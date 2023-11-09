News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 9, 2023: A formidable 15-man South Africa ‘A’ squad has been unveiled to take on West Indies ‘A’ in a three-match four-day series set to commence later this month. This impressive lineup comprises seven Test players and eight newcomers to the ‘A’ squad.

The squad features Test players such as batsmen Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, and Zubayr Hamza, alongside fast bowlers Duanne Olivier, Dane Patterson, Hardus Viljoen, and off-spinner Dane Piedt. Neil Brand, an experienced left-arm spinning all-rounder who is yet to make his Test debut, will lead this talented group.

In a significant development, newcomers like David Bedingham, rising batting sensation Ruan de Swardt, experienced wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin, and promising fast-bowling all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana have earned their first call-ups to the ‘A’ squad.

Shukri Conrad, Proteas red-ball coach, highlighted the importance of this tour, emphasizing its role in preparing for the upcoming international season and building depth in the red-ball pipeline. The squad was carefully chosen with an eye on the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Neil Brand’s appointment as captain is based on his resilience and toughness, attributes highly valued by the team. The selectors believe he has much to offer beyond his role as an opening batter and anticipate his impact at this level.

The West Indies ‘A’ squad for the tour, scheduled to run from November 21 to December 8, is yet to be announced. The matches will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, Buffalo Park in East London, and Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

SQUAD:

Neil Brand (captain)

David Bedingham

Ruan de Swardt

Tony de Zorzi

Clyde Fortuin

Zubayr Hamza

Tshepo Moreki

Mihlali Mpongwana

Duanne Olivier

Dane Patterson

Keegan Petersen

Dane Piedt

Raynard van Tonder

Hardus Viljoen

Khaya Zondo