By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Sat. Feb. 4, 2023: Two Caribbean roots players will likely play in Super Bowl LVII, set for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona as the Kansas Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Both players are part of the Eagles team. They are:

1: Linval Joseph

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph (72) looks on during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, Linval Clement Joseph, was born in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. He played college football at East Carolina after attending attended Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Florida. He was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round, 46th overall of the 2010 NFL Draft. Joseph, 34, has also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers.

On March 30, 2020, Joseph signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. But on November 16, 2022, Joseph agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the first quarter of the 2022 season NFC Championship Game, Joseph recovered a key fumble forced by linebacker Haason Reddick, a play which led to significant injury of the arm of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

2: Robert Quinn

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn (98) exits the field after the National Football League game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 27, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Robert Quinn, 32, a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League, has roots in Puerto Rico. Quinn’s mother is from Puerto Rico and his sister is Olympic gold medalist and Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Quinn, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on October 26, 2022, was only activated on January 7, 2023. He is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team.

WHERE TO VIEW SUPER BOWL LVII: TV: Fox or Stream: fuboTV

KICKOFF TIME: 6:30 p.m. ET.

HALFTIME SHOW: Caribbean born star Rihanna will be performing this year’s halftime show while Caribbean roots Emmy-winning star Sheryl Lee Ralph, whose mother was born in Jamaica, will be singing the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of kickoff.