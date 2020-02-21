By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 21, 2020: He is known as an Olympic runner but is he really a cricketer?

We will have to wait to find out next month as Jamaican World Champion and Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake appears for a West Indies legends team at the Road Safety World Series this March.

Blake will rub shoulders with the likes of Windies legends Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul beginning on the March 7th. He has said in the past that said that if he were not a sprinter, he would be a Cricket all-rounder.

The tournament, geared towards bringing attention to road safety, will include five nations: The West Indies, India, South Africa, Australia, and Sri Lanka and the competition will feature 11 matches which will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, DY Stadium, MCA Stadium, CCI Ground, and the Brabourne Stadium. The finals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 22nd.

The full match line-up for the West Indies is as follows:

Match 1: March 7, 2020

West Indies Legends Vs. India Legends at Wankhede (Mumbai)

Match 2: March 8, 2020

Match 4: March 11, 2020

West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai, India.

Match 7: March 16, 2020

West Indies Legends Vs. Australia Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune.

Also known as “The Beast,’ Blake has also said that he would love to play for Royal Challengers Banglore in the Indian Premier League. Blake won gold in 4x100m relay at the 2012 Olympics and subsequently at Rio 2016. He also won silver in 100m and 200m at the 2012 London Olympics.