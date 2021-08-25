By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Weds. Aug. 25, 2021: The West Indies cricket team had to settle for a test series draw in their test series against Pakistan Tuesday, after the side slumped to 219 in their second innings, after requiring 280 to win.

The 109-run loss gave Pakistan the win in the second test match after losing to the Windies in the first.

The main wrecker for the West Indies side was left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed a whopping 10-wicket match haul at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

All-rounder Jason Holder resisted with a fluent 47 as captain Kraigg Brathwaite added a stubborn 39 while left-hander Kyle Mayers got off the mark for the first time in the series with a positive 32.

But even though vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood chipped in with 25, no batsman passed fifty for the second straight innings, as the West Indies lost wickets in clusters during all three sessions.

Afridi was the pick of the bowler and the thorn in the Windies side, picking up four for 43 to end with match figures of ten for 94. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali finished with three for 52 and fast bowler Hasan Ali, two for 37.

With the result, the two-match series finished in a 1-1 stalemate, following the home side’s dramatic one-wicket victory here last week.

“I still think it is a positive because obviously we didn’t lose the series so that was still good,” Brathwaite said afterwards.

But West Indies coach Phil Simmons said “the batters have to sit down and work out how to get to the scores we want to get.”