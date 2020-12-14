News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 14, 2020: The West Indies cricket team has suffered another horrendous defeat at the hands of the Black Caps in the second test match that concluded today.

The Windies crumbled to an innings and 12-run defeat to the New Zealand side inside the first hour of the penultimate day of the second test Monday.

Joshua Da Silva’s impressive half-century on debut did little to diminish the loss.

Resuming on 244 for six, West Indies lost captain Jason Holder to the sixth ball of the morning after he had added only one to his overnight 60, signaling the death knell as they tumbled to 317 all out in their second innings at the Basin Reserve.

Still the 22-year-old Da Silva managed to convert his overnight 25 into 57, an innings that consumed 84 balls and 2-½ hours, and included six fours.

The defeat for West Indies followed on the heels of their innings and 134-run loss at Seddon Park in Hamilton last week, leaving them with a 2-0 whitewash and still without a series win on New Zealand soil in a quarter-of-a-century.

Further, the loss was the fourth in five Tests this year for West Indies and 12th in their last 17 Tests over the last three years.