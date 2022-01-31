By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022: The West Indies are winners again!

The Windies side trounced England by 17 runs Sunday in the decisive fifth Twenty20 Internationals match to win the series.

All-rounder Jason Holder became the first West Indies bowler to capture a hat-trick in Twenty20 Internationals and only the fourth player of all time to grab four wickets in as many deliveries.

With England requiring 20 runs from the final over in pursuit of 180 at Kensington Oval, Holder knocked over Chris Jordan (7), Sam Billings (41), Adil Rashid (0) and Saqib Mahmood (0) to send the innings crashing to 162 all out with a ball spare and hand West Indies a precious 3-2 series win.

Holder, whose two previous overs went for 25 runs, started with a no-ball but then kept Barbados-born Chris Jordan scoreless from the next delivery before getting him to hole out to mid-wicket off a low full toss.

In a sensational end to the contest, Billings then carted the very next delivery down the throat of substitute Hayden Walsh at mid-wicket again before Adil Rashid skied the hat-trick ball to Odean Smith at deep square.

For good measure, Holder bowled Saqib Mahmood off the inside edge with a full length delivery to finish with five for 27 as West Indies clinched only their second multi-game series win over England.

Holder was voted Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series, and said the performance was redemption for a below-par game in the fourth T20 International 24 hours earlier.

Scoreboard of the fifth Twenty20 International between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval here Sunday:

WEST INDIES

B King c Jordan b Livingstone 34

K Mayers c Salt b Rashid 31

R Shepherd c Mahmood b Livingstone 6

+N Pooran b Rashid 21

*K Pollard not out 41

R Powell not out 35

Extras (lb3, w7, nb1) 11

TOTAL (4 wkts, 20 overs) 179

Did not bat: J Holder, F Allen, O Smith, A Hosein, S Cottrell.

Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Mayers), 2-67 (Shepherd), 3-89 (King), 4-105 (Pooran)

Bowling: Topley 4-0-43-0 (w1), Saqib 2-0-27-0 (w1, nb1), Moeen 3-0-20-0 (w1), Jordan 4-0-52-0 (w1), Rashid 4-0-17-2, Livingstone 3-0-17-2 (w2).

ENGLAND

J Roy c wkp Pooran b Hosein 8

T Banton c Holder b Smith 16

J Vince c Allen b Hosein 55

*Moeen Ali c Mayers b Holder 14

L Livingstone c Smith b Hosein 6

+S Billings c sub (H Walsh) b Holder 41

P Salt st Pooran b Hosein 3

C Jordan c sub (H Walsh) b Holder 7

A Rashid c Smith b Holder 0

Saqib Mahmood b Holder 0

R Topley not out 0

Extras (lb4, w6, nb2) 12

TOTAL (all out, 19.5 overs) 162

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Roy), 2-40 (Banton), 3-86 (Moeen), 4-95 (Livingstone), 5-112 (Vince), 6-119 (Salt), 7-162 (Jordan), 8-162 (Billings), 9-162 (Rashid), 10-162 (Saqib)

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-30-4, Holder 2.5-0-27-5 (nb1), Cottrell 3-0-21-0 (nb1), Smith 4-0-41-1 (w3), Pollard 2-0-15-0 (w2), Shepherd 1-0-7-0 (w1), Allen 3-0-17-0.

Result: West Indies won by 17 runs.

Series: West Indies won five-match series 3-2.

Man-of-the-Match: Jason Holder.

Man-of-the-Series: Jason Holder.

Toss: West Indies.