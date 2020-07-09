News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 9, 2020: The highly anticipated test match between the West Indies and English cricket teams enters day two today in the pandemic.

England won the toss Wednesday and began batting in the first test at the Ageas Bowl sans fans, reaching 35 for one off 17.4 overs in a rain affected first day.

Only 106 balls were possible on the opening day of the first Test of the #RaiseTheBat Test Series. After England won the toss and decided to bat first, Shannon Gabriel made an immediate impact and marked a magnificent comeback to the team after recovering from ankle surgery.

The big fast bowler shared the new ball with Kemar Roach and struck gold with his with his fourth delivery when Dom Sibley was clean bowled offering no stroke. That left the host one wicket down without a run on the board. However, opener Rory Burns and (20 not out) and Joe Denly (14 not out) weathered the storm until rain before tea forced the players and umpires off the field.

At the start of the match, players all took a knee for the black Lives Matter movement ahead of play today. Members of both squads knelt and held clenched fists as they showed full support for and the fight against racism, inequality and injustice.

Before Wednesday’s start to the #RaiseTheBat series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, both teams announced they would wear the Black Lives Matter logo on the collars of the playing shirts. All members of the West Indies squad also wore black gloves. In addition, a flag was flown over the team’s balcony with the composite logos of Cricket West Indies and Black Lives Matter on the traditional maroon background.

Day two of the test resumes at 6 am today, Caribbean time, 11 am UK time.

