News Americas, Manchester, England, Sat. July 18, 2020: The West Indies, 1-0 up in the three-match series against England as they look to retain the Wisden Trophy, were due to resume on 32 for one but day three was called off without a ball being bowled after persistent rain at Emirates Old Trafford.

England lead by 437 runs, but have two days to take 19 wickets.