By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Mar. 13, 2023: Caribbean star Rihanna delivered a stunning performance of “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Barbadian singer-songwriter, actress Rihanna performs “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The pregnant Barbadian born singer, actress and entrepreneur, received a standing ovation for the performance of the ballad, which was an elegiac ode to Chadwick Boseman—the original Black Panther star, who died of colon cancer in 2020.

It marked Rihanna’s first solo vocal effort since the release of her last album, Anti, in 2016. She shares writing credit (and the Oscar nomination) with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, and composer Ludwig Göransson, an Oscar winner for his work on the first Black Panther film.

Caribbean singer-songwriter, actress Rihanna performs “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Draped in jewels, the Grammy winner performed her soaring song on a platform that gradually rose as the music swelled.

Earlier in the evening, the Fenty Beauty founder stole the spotlight at the 2023 Oscars with an award-worthy style moment as she brought the drama with a black dominatrix-style, body-hugging long-sleeve dress by Alaïa.

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

And of course, the singer—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—adorably showcased her growing baby bump, cradling her belly when she posed on the red carpet.