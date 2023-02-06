By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Mon. Feb. 6, 2023: Two Caribbean artists were among the 2023 GRAMMY winners last night, Feb. 5th, at the 65th awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles but several were in attendance. Check out how they stepped out last night.

Cardi B, whose roots extend to Trinidad and Tobago and the DR, attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jamaican reggae star Shaggy arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kabaka Pyramid of Jamaica arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023 before winning the reggae Grammy’s. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny of Puerto Rico accepts the Best Música Urbana Album for “Un Verano Sin Ti” during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

Barbados born singer Amanda Reifer attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)