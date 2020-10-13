By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, LOS ANGELES CA, Tues. Oct. 13, 2020: A Caribbean country will be in the spotlight tomorrow at 9 p.m. EST, as Season 32 of Emmy-winning The Amazing Race premiers on CBS television.

The Amazing Race is a reality show that sees teams of two competing all over the world for a grand prize of US$1 million and is hosted by Phil Keoghan. Among those jockeying for that hefty paycheck are former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Olympians Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, and pro volleyball players Riley and Maddison McKibbin.

Trinidad and Tobago will be featured on the show, which was filmed before the pandemic, back in 2018. The Emmy-award winning reality show was filmed in various locations around T&T including Exodus Panyard, Nylon Pool, Pigeon Point and the Buccoo Racing Facility, and spotlights on several of the cultural aspects of the twin-island Republic including its steelpan, Carnival costumes and goat racing.

Season 32 will see the teams competing in T&T, Brazil, France, Germany and Kazakhstan. The production was one of 35 filmed in T&T twin-island between 2018 and 2020.

Keoghan revealed that he was really excited about “getting to the Caribbean” since he grew up in Antigua for eight years as a kid.

“I just love the Caribbean culture. I love steel drums, cricket, the beaches, the people, the food. Particularly, like in Trinidad, the food has such a mix of culture, of Indian, South American and African influence, so it’s really a wonderful melting pot,” he told TVline.com.

The facilitation of the project was successfully handled by T&T’s Lorraine O’Connor of Riddums Productions and saw 310 persons hired locally in all areas of production, utilizing fifty-seven 57 hotel rooms and five locations across both islands for a period of five to six weeks. Sixty-seven percent (67%) of the overall production expenditure generated for the reporting period of October-December 2018 was invested in the Trinidad and Tobago leg of the shoot by World Race Productions. Filming in both Trinidad and Tobago was a first for the show and the international producers, who said they were very impressed by the hard work and professionalism of the local team.

The T&T episode of The Amazing Race will air on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. The show is currently the longest running reality television series in the USA and has won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards since its inception in September 2001.