News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Feb. 23, 2021: As the US surpassed half-a-million deaths from COVID-19, a News Americas analysis of deaths from the virus in the Caribbean region puts the number at over 7,500 as of Monday.

The actual tally is 7,529 and includes deaths in the Caribbean US territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Dominican Republic accounts for most of the deaths from the virus in the region, with 3,048 as of Monday.

Puerto Rico ranks second with 1,983 deaths while Jamaica is third with 399 deaths.

Belize with 314 deaths comes in at fourth while Cuba with 300 deaths is fifth.

Here’s where the other countries stand:

Haiti – 247 deaths

Guyana – 189 deaths

The Bahamas- 179 deaths

Suriname – 169 deaths

Guadeloupe – 158 deaths

Trinidad & Tobago – 139 deaths

Aruba – 79 deaths

Martinique – 45 deaths

St. Lucia – 32 deaths

Barbados – 31 deaths

Sint Maarten – 27 deaths

USVI – 25 deaths

Curacao – 22 deaths

Turks & Caicos – 14 deaths

Antigua & Barbuda – 14 deaths

Saint Martin -12 deaths

Bermuda – 12 deaths

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 6 deaths

Netherland Antilles – 3

Cayman Islands – 2 deaths

St. Barth’s – 1 death

Montserrat – 1 death

BVI – 1 death

Grenada – 1 death