News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Feb. 23, 2021: As the US surpassed half-a-million deaths from COVID-19, a News Americas analysis of deaths from the virus in the Caribbean region puts the number at over 7,500 as of Monday.
The actual tally is 7,529 and includes deaths in the Caribbean US territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Dominican Republic accounts for most of the deaths from the virus in the region, with 3,048 as of Monday.
Puerto Rico ranks second with 1,983 deaths while Jamaica is third with 399 deaths.
Belize with 314 deaths comes in at fourth while Cuba with 300 deaths is fifth.
Here’s where the other countries stand:
Haiti – 247 deaths
Guyana – 189 deaths
The Bahamas- 179 deaths
Suriname – 169 deaths
Guadeloupe – 158 deaths
Trinidad & Tobago – 139 deaths
Aruba – 79 deaths
Martinique – 45 deaths
St. Lucia – 32 deaths
Barbados – 31 deaths
Sint Maarten – 27 deaths
USVI – 25 deaths
Curacao – 22 deaths
Turks & Caicos – 14 deaths
Antigua & Barbuda – 14 deaths
Saint Martin -12 deaths
Bermuda – 12 deaths
St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 6 deaths
Netherland Antilles – 3
Cayman Islands – 2 deaths
St. Barth’s – 1 death
Montserrat – 1 death
BVI – 1 death
Grenada – 1 death