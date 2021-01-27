News Americas, MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Weds. Jan. 27, 2021: Get ready for Foxwoods Puerto Rico.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove on Tuesday announced the formation of a partnership to reopen the historic and iconic El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino.

The new casino will add a $12.5 million investment in addition to a recently completed renovation for the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, resulting in a total of $137.5 million in resort enhancements. These investments and the opening of the casino are anticipated to generate an estimated economic impact of $22 million back into the island, creating a projected 360 new jobs in the region – over 150 of those being at the casino. The casino is set to open at the end of this year.

In addition to redeveloping the casino, the two partners say they will reopen the renowned Tropicoro entertainment venue, welcoming back performers, artists, live entertainment and events once again to its stage.

Having originally debuted in the 1960s, the El San Juan became one of the most luxurious and sought after casino destinations in the world, defined by its classic European style, iconic crystal chandeliers and hand-carved, mahogany-paneled walls.

Over the years, the Tropicoro stage drew stars such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Martin, Liza Minnelli, Rita Moreno, Paul Anka and many more. The new identity pays homage to the casino’s legendary history in San Juan and Foxwoods Resort Casino, owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and one of the largest resort casinos in North America, named a “Best Casino” by USA Today readers numerous times.

Located in the beachfront Fairmont El San Juan Hotel along the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, the approximately 15,000-square-foot casino will feature well-appointed table games and slot machines with first-class service – complementing the resort’s well-appointed luxury accommodations and amenities.