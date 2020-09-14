MIAMI, FL, Mon. Sept. 14, 2020 (Reuters) – Gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Paulette bore down on Bermuda on Sunday night, with its core expected to pass over the island beginning early this morning, according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Paulette, a category one hurricane, was late last night located about 120 miles southeast of Bermuda and approaching at a speed of 14 miles per hour (23 km/h), according to the Miami-based center.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the Miami-based center warned. A turn toward the north with a decrease in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a faster northeastward motion Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Paulette will move near or over Bermuda early this morning, the NHC said.

Hurricane Paulette churning towards Bermuda. (Weather Service image)

A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Paulette will bring periods of heavy rain to Bermuda through today, with rainfall of 3 to 6 inches expected.

Renee Ming, Bermuda’s security minister, said in a statement that motorists should stay off roads from 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, while the island’s main airport will remain closed through at least Tuesday midday. The Emergency Measures Organization announced the closure of the Causeway at 9 p.m. last night. All government offices and schools will be closed through Tuesday, the statement added.

This as the Royal Gazette newspaper also announced it will not publish today because of the expected overnight arrival of Hurricane Paulette.

The hurricane is forecast to lash the self-governing British territory with a prolonged period of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall of up to 6 inches, the NHC said.

Canada last night placed a avoid non-essential travel advisory on Bermuda.

A category one hurricane features sustained wind speeds of between 74-95 miles per hour (119-153 kph) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Diane Craft)