News Americas, Kingston, Jamaica, Thurs. July 28, 2021: To celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Airbnb has teamed up with Olympic athletes globally to share their favorite listings with guests who want to travel like a world-class competitor. These athletes are not only known for their undisputed physical prowess, but also for their passions outside of training and their desire to express who they are beyond the competition.

This summer, Jamaican gold medal winning Olympic athlete, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who will represent Jamaica in Tokyo in track and field, has shared a list of her most desired places to travel. This list includes listings in places like Israel, Mexico, Greece and Jamaica.

Fraser-Pryce is an Olympic champion and passionate mom who has been named the fastest living woman in the world. When she is not competing, she loves to spend time with her family and relax.

“I feel grateful to be able to travel the world and to train in different places that allow me to experience different cultures,” she said. “Since the training and competitions are so demanding I always look forward to having some time off to travel with my family. Therefore I created a wish list that combines different destinations that inspire me to come visit and relax.”



Here are some of Shelly-Ann’s favourite Airbnb listings. You can check out her full wishlist here and get inspired to put together your own bucket list.

Entire apartment in Jerusalem



Luxury rooftop apartment. Brand new, fully furnished in the highest standards. Great for couples for a Romantic vacation in Jerusalem. Also good for families. There is an amazing porch, with a unique and breathtaking panoramic view to beautiful Jerusalem. State of the art design.

Jungle Cabin in Tulum

Acacia is a project for nature lovers and travellers that want to immerse themselves in a new experience. Each private cabine is beautifully built from natural and local materials, handmade furniture and unique pieces of decor. A completely private jungle oasis in the heart of Tulum. Ideal for relaxing after a long day of activities. Acacia is the kind of place where you feel alone and secluded from town while located close enough to downtown (1.5 km) and 7km from public beach access.

Villa in Greece



Private room with separate entrance located on the first level of boutique, Imerovigli property Anita’s Villa. Favorited by travelers for its stunning panoramic and sunset views, friendly and seamless service offerings, and fusion of traditional cave architecture with modern amenities. Located near the highest point of Santorini’s caldera.

Oceanfront Villa in Jamaica



Tikal, an ocean front luxury villa, exquisitely remodeled in May 2021, with an airy modern Caribbean style, is conveniently nestled between Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, only 50 minutes from Montego Bay International Airport and within 30 minutes of most major tourist attractions.