News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 28, 2020: Guyanese brave enough to want to fly home for Christmas will be able to do so from New York on JetBlue this December.

The carrier will begin flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Dec. 11th.

“Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map, and a very important one for New York City,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president route planning at JetBlue, in a statement. “Our non-stop service will benefit a variety of travelers – especially those visiting friends and relatives – and provide our industry-leading experience to travelers this holiday season.”

The five-hour flights will use the airline’s new Airbus A321neo airplane and will fly four times weekly, leaving JFK at 3:40 p.m. The return flight to New York leaves Guyana at 11:59 p.m.

JetBlue originally announced the New York-Guyana flights in September 2019.