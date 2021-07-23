News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 23, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 23, 2021:

The US State Department and the CDC are both advising Americans to avoid travel to The BVI because of the current COVID-19 situation there.

The US is urging Americans to reconsider travel to Belize.

Canada is warning its nationals to avoid non-essential travel To Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Cruising returns to St. Kitts on Thursday July, 29th as the Celebrity Summit returns to the island’s shores.

Air Europa has launched new flights to the Dominican Republic – between Madrid and Samana. The flight will be operating once weekly on Saturdays

Frontier Airlines will kick off nonstop service from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport this November.

And A spaceman has found its home in the Caribbean Sea. Created by artist Brendan Murphy, the 22-foot, 3,000-pound sculpture named “The Boonji Spaceman,” stands on a dock in the middle of the ocean at the Hodges Bay Resort in Antigua.