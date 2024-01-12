News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 114, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The US Is Warnings Nationasl to Exercise increased caution if travelling to Cuba or in Cuba due to crime there.

Canada is still warning its nationals to avoid all Travel to Haiti due to the the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest ​throughout the country.

Ahead of the Carnival season, Canada is Also Still warning its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Trinidad and Tobago And also Guyana due to violent crime there.

Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas took center stage as it arrived in Miami for the first time this. The first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation was welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27 to the Eastern or Western Caribbean.

St Maarten-based Caribbean airline Winair is adding new routes across destinations including Antigua, St Maarten, Tortola and Dominica beginning Jan. 15th, giving regional air travel a boast.

Get ready for Sandals Resorts in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The all-inclusive resort is set to open on March 27, 2024. It will have 301 rooms including, most notably, the first-ever overwater villas along with 12 different dining concepts, five bars and five different pools.

This week’s deal Of The Week is at Riu Negril – All Inclusive in Jamaica. Fly from Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida and stay for 3 nights between Jan. 28th and 31st for the amazingly low rate of $743 per person. Book On CheapCaribbeannow.com