News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 4, 2020: The Caribbean is trying its hardest to get back to the business of tourism, but COVID-19 cases continue to occur in several countries daily. A News Americas tally Monday shows the region now has almost 40,000 active cases of the virus in all but four islands.

One place where the virus continues to show no signs of slowing down, despite the fact that it remains open to tourists, is the Dominican Republic. The country reported another 874 cases alone Monday to send its active case load surpassing 33,000.

Overall, the confirmed cases are almost double – as it continues its daily spiral past 73,000 to keep the country as the epicenter of the disease. The death toll also up ticked to 1,183, as five more people died Monday.

French Guiana is nowhere near that number but has the second highest cases in the region at 7,948 confirmed cases but only 1,137 active cases. The French dependency also added another death Monday to reach 44.

Haiti ranked third in the region with the most cases at 7,476, but its active case load is 2,705. The country added another 8 cases Monday, but its death total remains at 165.

Puerto Rico has the fourth highest cases in the region at over 7,100 and 230 deaths to date.

Here’s where the other countries stand currently.

Cuba

Cuba has 2,670 total cases but only 210 active cases. Only 87 people has died in Cuba so far. Still there is some concern as the country added 24 new cases alone Monday.

Suriname

Suriname now has 1,849 confirmed cases and 628 active cases and 27 deaths.

Jamaica

Jamaica up ticked by 11 new cases Monday to reach 894 confirmed cases, even though the island has only 139 active cases. However, two more people succumbed to the virus Monday as the death toll climbed to 12.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas now has 648 confirmed COVID-19 cases as its active cases load is at 543. The islands have also seen 14 deaths so far.

USVI

The USVI has 77 active cases currently and 439 overall, along with 8 deaths.

Guyana

Guyana now has 474 COVID-19 cases, of which h268 are active cases. The South American CARICOM nation has also seen 21 deaths to date.

Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe saw its coronavirus cases increase by 7 Monday to reach 272 as its active cases are now 79 but its death tally is still 14.

Martinique

Martinique has 269 cases, of which 156 are active cases. Only 98 people have recovered to date, but the French Caribbean territory’s death tally is still 15.

Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago has reported 182 total cases of the virus to date but only has 39 active cases even as it seen only 8 deaths to date.

Bermuda

Bermuda now has 157 and has reported only 9 deaths since the virus struck, while its active case load is even lower at 5.

Sint Martin

Sint Martin has a total of 146 COVID-19 cases, 66 of which are active cases. So far, the island has reported 16 deaths.

Barbados

Barbados has 132 confirmed COVID-19 cases but only 27 remain active cases as the island has seen only 7 deaths.

Aruba

Aruba currently has 122 confirmed cases of the virus but only 8 remain active even as the Dutch Caribbean island has seen only 3 deaths.

Turks & Caicos

The Turks and Caicos up ticked to 116 new cases Monday even as its active case load remains at 76. Still the British dependency has seen only 2 deaths to date.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda has reported 91 cases to date but only 21 remain active cases. Only 2 people have died from the virus there.

Belize

Belize has 57 confirmed cases and 25 active cases while only two deaths have been reported on the island.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been one of a handful of islands to see no deaths from the virus to date and of its 55 total cases, only 10 remains active.

Saint Martin

Saint Martin now has 53 confirmed cases but only 9 remain active. The island has also seen only 3 deaths.

Curacao

Curacao has only 29 cases but only 4 remain active. Only one person has died from COVID on the island.

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia has seen only 25 cases to date and only 3 remain active. No one has died of COVID-19 on Saint Lucia.

Grenada

Grenada has had only 24 cases and only 1 remain active. Like St. Lucia, The Spice Isle has seen no deaths from the virus so far.

Saint Kitts & Nevis

Saint Kitts & Nevis has reported only 17 cases of the coronavirus even as only 1 active case remains. No one has died of COVID-19 in the Federation.

Montserrat

Montserrat has seen only 13 cases of the virus and only two remain active. There has been only 1 date to date.

Netherland Antilles

The Netherland Antilles has seen 13 cases only and 6 remain active even as the death toll remains at zero.

St. Barths

St. Barths has confirmed 9 cases and only 3 remain active. No deaths have been reported from the virus.

NO ACTIVE CASES

The islands with no active cases are The Cayman Islands, Dominica, Anguilla and the BVI.

COIVD-FREE ISLANDS

Dominica and Anguilla are the only COVID-19 free islands in the region.