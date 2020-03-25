News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. March 25, 2020: The death toll from the dreaded new coronavirus has reached 20 in the Caribbean region as the number of confirmed cases continued to spike.

The Dominican Republic so far has the most deaths as well as the most confirmed cases. As of last night, the island reported 10 people have now died from the virus. Three new deaths were reported Tuesday, doubling the total overnight.

The DR now also has 392 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 80 new cases added yesterday.

The French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe has the second most cases in the region with 73 though it has only one death to date.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago yesterday surpassed Martinique’s COVD-19 cases and became the country with the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the Caribbean, as it announced 6 new cases that pushed its total to 60.

Martinique’s total cases is now 57 as the island announced it has closed its international airport and is not allowing inbound flight to/from Martinique.

The total number of cases region wide is now at 853.

Here’s the count for other countries confirming COVID-19 cases to date:

Cuba – 57, with 9 new cases reported Tuesday while the death toll remained at 1.

Puerto Rico – 39 cases with 8 new cases reported and 2 deaths.

French Guiana – 23 with three new cases reported Tuesday.

Jamaica – 25 cases with one death.

Barbados – 18

USVI – 17

Aruba – 17

Saint Martin – 8

Suriname – 8

Haiti – 7

Dominica – 7

Cayman Islands – 6 plus 1 death

Bermuda – 6

Curacao – 6 plus one death

Guyana – 5 plus one death

Bahamas – 5

St. Barths – 3

Sint Maarten – 3

St. Lucia – 3

Antigua & Barbuda – 3

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Montserrat – 1

Grenada – 1

Belize – 1

Turks & Caicos – 1

CORONA FREE NATIONS

The only remaining coronavirus free nations in the Caribbean currently are Anguilla, St. Kitts & Nevis, Bonaire and the British Virgin Islands

GLOBALLY

Globally, there are now 417,621 cases and 18,605 deaths worldwide, including 6,820in Italy, the most of any nation in the world.