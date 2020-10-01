News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 1, 2020: Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single Caribbean island Wednesday, moving the regional single say total of new cases to 2,071, News Americas has found.

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe reported 1,041 new cases yesterday, the most since the virus was reported there and more than the Dominican Republic, which has been the epicenter of the virus in the Caribbean.

Guadeloupe also reported 15 new deaths in a day, to move the total dead there to 57. The news comes as Canada warned against non-essential travel to the French Caribbean territory as well as Martinique and French Guiana.

The DR by contrast, saw only 306 new cases Wednesday and four new deaths to move its death tally to 2,105. So far, the country has seen 112,209 cases of the virus but 87,629 have recovered while 22,475 remain active.

The third highest number of new cases reported in the Caribbean Wednesday was in the French Caribbean island of Martinique, which saw 253 new cases and 1 new death.

The Bahamas saw the fourth highest number of cases yesterday with 119, as it reported four new deaths to move its deaths tally to 95.

Dutch Caribbean territories have also seen an uptick in cases, prompting a CDC travel warning against Sint Eustacius, Bonaire, Saba and Curacao.

Here’s where the other countries stood as of yesterday:

Jamaica – 74 new cases moved to 6,482 while its death toll increased by 6 to 107.

Cuba – 66 new cases to move to 5,597 while its death total remained at 122.

Trinidad and Tobago – 54 new cases to move to 4,517 and 1 new death to move to 54.

Belize – 52 new cases to move to 1,943 and 2 new deaths to move to 52

Guyana – 48 new cases to move to 2,894 and 2 new deaths to move to 80.

French Guiana – 26 new cases to move to 9,955 but its death toll remained at 66.

Haiti – 20 new cases to move to 8,766 while its death tally moved by 2 to 229.

Curacao –22 new cases to move to 392 but its death total remained at 1.

Aruba – 29 new cases to move to 3,963 and its death total moved by 1 to 27.

Sint Maarten – 14 new cases to move to 659. Its death toll remained at 22.

Turks and Caicos – four new cases to move to 686 and 1 new death to move to 6.