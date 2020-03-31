News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. March 31, 2020: Over 5 dozen people have now died from the new coronavirus in the Caribbean.

As of last night, the death toll from COVID-19 cases totaled 61, according to a News Americas analysis as the number of total cases across the region reached 1,683.

The Dominican Republic continues to lead the region with the highest number of cases, adding 42 new cases Monday to bring its total confirmed cases to 901. This as the country’s death toll jumped to 42.

Elsewhere in the region, the virus is also up ticking. Cuba now has 170 cases now and 4 deaths.

Guadeloupe and Martinique, however, reported no new cases Monday. Guadeloupe still has 106 cases and four deaths while Martinique has 93 cases and one death.

Here’s where other countries in this region now stack up right now:

Puerto Rico – 174 plus 6deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 83 plus 3 deaths

Aruba – 50

French Guiana – 43

Jamaica – 36 but it still has only one death.

Barbados – 33

Bermuda – 27

US Virgin Islands – 23

St. Martin – 15 plus one death, its first

Haiti – 15

Bahamas – 14

Dominica – 12

Cayman Islands – 12 plus one death

Curacao – 11 plus one death

Grenada – 9

St. Lucia – 9

Suriname – 8

Guyana – 8 plus one death

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

St. Kitts & Nevis – 7

Sint Maarten – 6

St. Barth – 6

Montserrat – 5

Turks & Caicos – 5

Belize – 3

Anguilla – 2

British Virgin Islands – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Globally there are now 784,381 confirmed COVID-19 cases while 37,780 people around the world have died including over 11,591 in Italy and 3,148 in the US.