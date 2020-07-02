News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 2, 2020: Amid 819 new coronavirus cases that pushed the country’s total confirmed cases to 33,387, the Dominican Republic reopened its borders to international travel Wednesday.

The DR also saw 7 new deaths Wednesday pushing the death total to 754. But the country saw its first international flight arrive on Wednesday from New York via Jet Blue.

Visitors to the Dominican Republic should also anticipate a number of enhanced health and safety protocols to be in place at airports and hotels, including temperature checks upon arrival.

Face masks and social distancing will also be encouraged or enforced in some cases.

The country’s Minister of Public Health explained that any traveler who arrives positive will go immediately to the health care system and the established protocols will be applied.

He added that if a positive, but asymptomatic person arrives, they can choose to be quarantined.

Since March 19th, the air, land, and maritime borders of the DR were ordered closed by the President of the Republic Danilo Medina in order to prevent people from entering the country infected with Covid-19.