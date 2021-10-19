By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Oct. 19, 2021: Jamaica emerged as a multiple winner, picking up trophies for ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’, ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ at the 2021 World Travel Awards.

The relentless quest to innovate helped Sandals lift the title for ‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand,’ with the winners among its portfolio including Sandals Royal Barbados (‘Caribbean’s Leading Resort’), Sandals Grande Antigua (‘Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort’) and Sandals Grenada (‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort’). Beaches Turks & Caicos was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort.’

With Caribbean tourism resurgent in 2021, Montego Bay’s latest arrival, Eclipse at Half Moon, picked up ‘Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel’ and The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos won ‘Caribbean’s Leading New Resort’.

Other hospitality winners included Dominican Republic’s JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo (‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel’); Jamaica’s Round Hill Hotel & Villas (‘Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort’); Beaches Turks & Caicos (‘Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort’); and GoldenEye (‘Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort’).

Bahamasair was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline’, and Sangster International Airport, Jamaica as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airport.’

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.