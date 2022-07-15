News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 15, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 15, 2022:

US officials this week approved a request by American Airlines to resume flights to five destinations in Cuba that were stopped by the Trump administration. American will resume flights from Miami to Santa Clara, Varadero, Holguin, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba in early November.

Complaints have been pouring in from people who had booked a flight with the Surinamese airline Surinam Airways, also known as SLM. It canceled a series of flights between Paramaribo and Amsterdam, but refuses to give customers their money back.

Belize And Trinidad and Tobago say the BA.5 COVID-19 variant has been detected there.

The British Virgin Islands has announced that effective today, July 15, the territory will no longer require persons travelling there to present a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry.

Barbados health authorities are awaiting test results from a suspected Monkeypox case as the Minister of Health urged residents to be extra cautious as they attend Crop Over events.

St Maarten is making it easier for vaccinated travelers to visit the island. Beginning Aug. 1, the destination’s Electronic Health Authorization Service, an online registration portal, will give immediate pre-approval for vaccinated travelers once they completely fill out their forms.

Jetair Caribbean has inaugurated its non-stop flights between Curaçao (CUR) and Aruba (AUA) on Mondays and Fridays.

Flight schedule

Curacao (CUR) – Aruba (AUA)

Flight JRC 100 CUR 07:00 – AUA 07:35

Flight JRC 102 CUR 18:55 – AUA 19:30

Aruba (AUA) – Curacao (CUR)

Flight JRC 101 AUA 08:20 – CUR 08:55

Flight JRC 103 AUA 20:15 – CUR 20:50

Secret Bay Dominica has been named Travel and Leisure’s No #1 Resort in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas for 2022. The resort topped the World’s Best Awards reader’s survey for the second time in three years in the region.

And Grammy award-winning American singer Monica was on a Caribbean vacation in Grenada with her children Rodney, Romelo and Laiyah and was singing the praises of the island.