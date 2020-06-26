News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 26, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for June 26, 2020:

Three Caribbean countries that have reopened their borders to travellers saw some 55 new cases of coronavirus this week. Antigua & Barbuda reported the most with 39.

Eight hundred and fifty three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Caribbean on June 25, 2020 among 8 countries.

Despite plans to reopen on July 1st to international tourists, the Dominican republic continues to see new COVID-19 cases daily as its confirmed case tally reached close to 30,000 this week.

French Guiana is now the second hot spot of the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean. The territory saw another 206 new coronavirus cases Thursday to surge pass 3,000 cases.

These Caribbean countries are reopening to international travellers on July 1st: Saint Maarten and St. Martin, The Bahamas, Bermuda Grenada, The Dominican Republic and Aruba – to residents of Canada, Europe.

While the islands are reopening to tourists, The UK and Canada are still warning their nationals to Avoid all Non-Essential travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

And The US Department of State continues to advise all U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

JetBlue Airways is making its return to the Turks and Caicos Islands, relaunching its flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Providenciales on July 22nd, CJ reports.

And Cuba is eyeing reopening on August 1st but planning to welcome tourists with COVID-19 tests and limited contact with locals through closing havana and limiting tourism to a string of coastal resorts.