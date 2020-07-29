

By NAN Staff Writer



News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Weds. July 29, 2020: At least 21 countries in the Caribbean are being warned to look out for Tropical Cyclone Nine, which could become a storm today.

Last night, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the cyclone was 340 miles south east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour with higher gusts expected.

At 8 p.m. last night, the disturbance center was forecast to move through the Leeward Islands today and spread across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this afternoon through Thursday morning. These conditions are forecast to reach portions of the Dominican Republic within the warning area early Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Vieques and Culebra Puerto Rico, The U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Dominica and the Dominican Republic, from Cabo Caucedo northward along the northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border.

Turks and Caicos, and the southeast and central Bahamas are also being urged to monitor the progress of this system.

The potential tropical cyclone is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches.

These rainfall amounts could lead to life threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as potential riverine flooding.

Some 1-3 inches of rainfall is also expected across the Windward Islands.