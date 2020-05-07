News Americas, MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, Thurs. May 7, 2020 – In an effort to celebrate love in a time of crisis, the Jamaica Tourist Board and DestinationWeddings.com will host a virtual, symbolic wedding ceremony on Sunday, May 17th for up to 100 couples who have had to cancel or postpone either their domestic or international wedding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual celebration will take place at the world-famous Doctors Cave Beach in Montego Bay, with the backdrop of the azure Caribbean Sea as waves gently crash on shore. Couples and their guests will be able to join the celebration from the comfort and safety of their homes using Zoom.

“Jamaica specializes in turning big dreams into romantic realities,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Sales. “This event is a new twist on this promise. We are excited to be hosting this symbolic virtual wedding and look forward to welcoming these couples when they visit us for their bona fide celebrations, when the time is right.”

“Our hearts break for those who’ve had to postpone or cancel their wedding due to the pandemic,” says Jen Avey, VP of Marketing for DestinationWeddings.com. “So, we wanted to do something special for these couples and give them an opportunity to experience a destination wedding, albeit virtual, at a time when they are unable to hold their own ceremony.”

With an eye on the future, DestinationWeddings.com, alongside select Jamaica resort partners, are offering each couple that participates a complimentary wedding package, three free nights in an upgraded room category plus an additional exclusive amenity, complimentary arrival service (escort service through customs from the Jamaica Tourist Board with use of the Club MoBay arrival lounge) and departure service through Club MoBay when they book their celebration through DestinationWeddings.com. “This exclusive offer will make it easy and affordable for couples to get married in Jamaica once it is safe to travel again” says Avey

For further details on the exclusive offer and to take part in this special event, couples can visit www.DestinationWeddings.com/VirtualWedding between now through May 12, 2020.