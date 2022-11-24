News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 24, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Nov. 24, 2022:

The US is warning darker skinned U.S. citizens and U.S. citizens of African descent to be wary of travel to the Dominican Republic. The US says U.S. citizens travelling there in recent months have reported being delayed, detained, or subject to heightened questioning at ports of entry and in other encounters with immigration officials based on their skin color.

Canadians are warned to avoid all travel to Haiti due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country.

Canada is warning travelers to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to The Bahamas, Guyana, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago, due to high crime rates.

Bermuda is making it easier for travelers to return, removing both the entry fee and travel authorization for Americans and other foreigners. From now on, completing a Bermuda Arrival Card is the only requirement applying to tourists arriving via air.

Jamaica’s air connectivity out of Europe has received a major boost with the return of Neos Air direct flights out of Malpensa Airport in Italy to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. From December 23, Neos Air will operate a second flight from Verona, Italy.

Bahamian carrier Aztec Airways has added another new nonstop route between Fort Lauderdale and the island of Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands. The Airways, which has long operated service to a host of destinations across The Bahamas, is now operating service to both the private-island destination of Chub Cay and to Great Harbour Cay.

The routes are operating twice each week.

If you are looking for Black Friday travel deals to the Caribbean we have got you covered. Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are offering special deals through Nov. 29 on its website that include a free catamaran cruise excursion and spa savings. Use promo code CYBER22 to receive the catamaran trip on five and six-night stays or both a catamaran trip and $150 spa credit on stays of seven nights or longer.

Though Nov. 29, Meliá Rewards members can save up to 50% off stays between now and the end of next year on hotel bookings globally, including in the Caribbean.

In what the line calls the “Greatest Deal Ever,” Norweigan is advertising a BOGO offer where travel companions can come along for free (other than taxes and fees). Families should note that third and fourth passengers who sail in the same cabin can be booked for $99 plus taxes and fees to destinations such as the Caribbean, if booked by Dec. 5, 2022.

MSC is offering up to 40% off fares, along with free inclusions such as alcohol packages and onboard credit, for sailings to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda and more if you book through Nov. 25, 2022.

Finally, Grenada has some can’t miss steals including at the SeaBreeze Hotel Grenada for $85/night; while Mount Cinnamon Resort is offering 30% on stays of 5 or more nights. Booking code: MC-BLACKFRIDAY.

And True Blue Bay Boutique Resort is offering guests 30% off their stay at this eco-friendly resort through December 15, 2022. When booking directly on their website, use promotion code “30OFF.”