News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 10, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Nov. 10, 2022:

Canadians are being warned to avoid all travel to Haiti.

The Canadian government is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas due to crime in those countries.

Trinidad and Tobago is the only Caribbean country that has made the National Geographic Top 25 ‘Best of the World’ Destinations for 2023.

St. Maarten now no longer requires visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter the country as it lifts all COVID-19 restrictions.

As of November 2, 2022, all travelers on U.S. sailings on Royal Caribbean cruises, regardless of vaccination status — will no longer require pre-departure testing except if travelling to Haiti, Colombia, Honduras or Australia.

However, The Dominican Republic’s General Immigration Directorate recently confirmed that most visitors arriving from Brazil, Colombia, or Venezuela must present a yellow fever vaccination certificate to enter the country.

JetBlue has relaunched its service between New York City and Guadeloupe’s Pointe a Pitre International Airport in Grand-Terre. The restarted service is operating three times each week, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Canadian travel giant Sunwing is relaunching more service to Jamaica, Cuba, Grenada and the Dominican Republic from Ottawa this month.

Cayman Airways’ new Grand Cayman-Los Angeles service will operate year-round on a weekly basis, starting on Saturday, November 5th, returning from Los Angeles on Sundays, on Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

British Airways will add a fifth weekly flight from London Heathrow to Grand Cayman in March with service on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays via Nassau.

And St. Kitts is inviting travellers to bask in the nurturing warmth of a Kittitian winter getaway with the newly released 2022 Winter Escape Promotion at stkittstourism.kn/promotions/up-to-3-nights-free