Caribbean Travel Photo Of The Day – Puerto Rico

Tourists walk towards the collapsed wall of the ruins of an iconic landmark lighthouse in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020, after it was destroyed by an earthquake. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
NEWS AMERICAS, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Tues. Jan. 7, 2020: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020, collapsing the wall of the ruins of the abandoned but iconic Guánica Light landmark lighthouse in Guanica, Puerto Rico.

The earthquake also toppled some other structures and caused power outages and small landslides but there were no reports of casualties, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, just off the US territory’s southern Caribbean coastline, was felt throughout much of the island, including the capital San Juan. Some 250,000 customers were hit by electric power outages after the quake, which struck at 6:32 a.m. local time (1032GMT), Monday.

