News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 2, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 2, 2021:

American travelers are being warned by the CDC to avoid travel to the Caribbean destinations of Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and French Guiana due to very high levels of COVID-19.

Canada is warning nationals against non-essential travel to St. Lucia.

Crystal Cruises canceled voyages on the Crystal Symphony from St. Maarten and Antigua “due to ongoing uncertainty regarding ports of call and availability of adequate airlift,” the company said in a statement on its website. The cruises were to operate starting Aug. 2 through December.

Antigua and Barbuda has announced a 50 percent reduction in taxes on airline tickets for travel within several countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The government says the measure will last for six months in the first instance.

Grenada and sister islands Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, has been named as the world’s first “Culinary Capital,” by the World Food Travel Association (WFTA)

Canadian Sunwing Airline Plans To resume flights to Punta Cana in The DR from July 31st.

And World-renowned Chef Marcus Samuelsson is set to open his first Caribbean restaurant – Marcus – at the Baha Mar Fish + Chop House at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, The Bahamas.