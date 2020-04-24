CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- April 24,2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 24, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for April 24, 2020:

For the first time in weeks, the Caribbean reported no new coronavirus cases on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The number of total cases remained at 9,655 and the death toll at 475.

Global Ratings Agency S&P has forecasted a 60%-70% decline in tourism to the Caribbean region from April to December, with the largest declines occurring in the second and third quarters.

Amid the corona pandemic, Caribbean regional airline LIAT says it is extending the suspension of its flight services in the Caribbean to May 15.

As billionaire Sir Richard Branson offered to leverage his Necker Island for a £500 million bailout for Virgin Atlantic, over 13,000 have signed a petition signed calling for Branson to have his knighthood taken away.

Antigua & Barbuda has cancelled its 2020 annual carnival due to covid-19. The country’s carnival is usually held from july 23-Aug. 4, 2020.

And COVID-19 has taken out another festival this year, this time Barbados’ annual Crop Over Festival that takes place in the summer. The government says the festival will return next year.