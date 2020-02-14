CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Feb. 14, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 14, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Feb. 14, 2020:

It’s still a coronavirus free zone in the Caribbean even as the Pan American Health Organization says its working with health ministries to help them prepare to deal with any possible importations of cases of the novel virus.

8 Caribbean properties have been given the 5-star seal of approval from forbes travel They are: Cheval Blanc and Eden Rock of St. Barts, Dorado Beach,Spa Botánico and the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort of Puerto Rico; Jumby Bay Island of Antigua, The Ritz-Carlton of the Cayman Islands and Sandy Lane Hotel of Barbados.

The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman has been given a Five-Star accolade for the first by Forbes Travel Guide.

The first-ever Hyatt Place is set to open in the Dominican Republic in the third quarter of 2024 even as Canada this week urged nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling there.

The first-ever Six Senses resort in the Caribbean has officially broken ground on the island of Grenada.

Jamaica is urging travelers to take a walk on the historic side with visits to sites like the Shaare Shalom synagogue in Kingston, The Rose Hall Great House, Port Royal and Devon House.

And Guyana’s culinary delights will be in the spotlight with summer on ‘Gordon Ramsay:UnCharted’ on NatGeo.