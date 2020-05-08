News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 8, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for May 8, 2020:

Two Caribbean islands have crushed the covid-19 curve as all infected cases on the islands have now recovered. they are St. Barths and Anguilla which had 6 and 3 cases respectively. But both are still closed to outside traffic.

In at least five other Caribbean islands, however, the uptick in cases continued. The Dominican Republic surpassed 9,000 cases Thursday as Puerto Rico’s case tally reached 1,757, Cuba’s 1,729 and Jamaica, 478.

The Jamaica Tourist Board has teamed up with DestinationWeddings.com to host the world’s largest virtual destination wedding from Doctors Cave Beach in Montego Bay. On Sunday, May 17th live from Jamaica as 98 couples ceremoniously say, “I Do” on Xoom.

Southwest Airlines has now joined American Airlines and JetBlue in requiring masks or face coverings for travelers beginning May 11. Southwest has also suspended inflight beverage and snack service, although customers can bring their own food and drink on board.

Sandals Resorts is prepping for the new normal in the COVID-19 era, announcing the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness at all its resorts in the Caribbean as it preps for its June reopening. Guests will be able to check in to their rooms online and will also be welcomed with a personal anti-bacterial hand towel and individual in-room hand sanitizers.

And Chef Jose Enrique of the Jose Enrique Restaurant in San Juan, PR is a James Beard Award winner for 2020. He was named Best Chef in the Southern US.