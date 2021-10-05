By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Oct. 5, 2021: The U.S. is now warning against travel to nearly a dozen Caribbean countries as it added Barbados to its “Do Not Travel’ list of nations Monday.

Americans are being warned against travel to Barbados due to rising COVID-19 cases there. The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC), raised its travel recommendations to “Level 4: Very High,” on Monday as the Caribbean island 9,205 cases, with 996 of those remaining active. There have been 81 deaths from the virus to date. The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory identified 195 new cases of COVID-19, 94 males and 101 females, on Sunday, October 3rd alone, from 1 835 tests.

The latest travel update comes on the heels of last week’s addition of the entire French Caribbean to the US list of “Do Not Travel’ nations. The French West Indies includes the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Saint Martin.

Seven other Caribbean countries that have already been slapped with the Level 4 label. They include Guyana, Belize, Bermuda, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

As of today, October 5th, Guadeloupe has 53,585 cases and 708 deaths from COVID-19. There are 50,627 active cases there.

Martinique has 41,129 cases, 40,417 of which are active, and 608 deaths while French Saint Martin has 3,748 cases and 55 deaths. There are 2,294 active cases there.

Jamaica has 84,914 cases and 1,922 deaths while there are 29,588 active cases.

Guyana has 32,483 cases of the virus and 799 deaths, while there are currently 4,088 active cases.

Belize has reported 21,422 cases, of which 2,305 are active cases; and 422 deaths while Bermuda has 5,419 cases and 82 deaths. There are 1,106 active cases in Bermuda.

Grenada has 5,434 cases and 162 deaths. There are currently 761 cases.

Saint Kitts and Nevis now has 2,037 cases and 15 deaths while the island has reported 1,010 active cases of the virus.

Antigua & Barbuda has reported 3,503 cases and 85 deaths since the pandemic began while there are currently 1,110 active cases of COVID-19.

The US continues to lead the world with 44,682,835 cases of COVID-19 and 722,268 deaths. There are 9,805,790 active cases.