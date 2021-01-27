News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 27, 2021: A vacation to the Caribbean is pure paradise. With the sky-blue oceans, pearl-white sand, and the rich culture, it is understandable why it’s so high on many travelers ‘to visit’ list. When planning on visiting one of the Caribbean islands, however, it’s important to keep in mind how you are going to stay safe and here are the ways you can do that.

Research Your Destination

When traveling anywhere, you should research before you go, even if you think you know the area well or you’ve visited once before. By knowing what to expect, you have more chance to enjoy yourself once you’re there rather than worrying. Have a look at local crime rates, nearby medical facilities, and the areas you will want to visit. By preparing, you lessen your chances of emergencies happening while enjoying your time for blissful relaxation.

Take Medications

It’s wise to take medications with you and the amount will depend on your needs. Of course, you’ll have to pack any prescription drugs you may take, but it doesn’t end there. You never know whether your allergies are going to show up or if you’ll end up suffering from digestive issues. If you’re worried about ocular allergies while in the Caribbean, then you should take Pataday once daily relief with you, so you only have to use the medication once a day. Other medications that would be useful include:

. Tums

. Antihistamines

. Diarrhea Relief

. Cough Drops

Keep Your Valuables Close

Nobody wants to experience the nightmare of being robbed on vacation and the way to avoid this is to keep your valuables close to you. Inside pockets help when you’re out and about, and if you’re staying in a hotel, make sure you lock up each time you leave. Dealing with police in a country different from your own won’t be as simple, especially if there’s a language barrier!

Use the Guidance of Your Hotel Concierge

Your hotel concierge will have vast amounts of knowledge about the Caribbean, so you should let them help you. They might tell you the best, safest place to get a drink in the evening, or which beaches are the quietest in the middle of the day. Use their experience to elevate your vacation!

Try to Stay in Pairs/Groups

When visiting an area you’re not used to, it’s wise to stay around others. Of course, if you’re traveling alone, then this won’t always be possible, but you should still try to stay away from quiet areas without people around you. Don’t be tempted to take a nighttime walk on your own; besides, it’s more fun when you have others to share the excitement with!

Follow The Guidelines

Of course, traveling in 2021 poses it’s own set of dangers that tourists will have to avoid, with that being the COVID-19 virus. Much like other countries around the world, COVID protocols within the Caribbean includes securing a negative test to get there and getting another test to return, quarantining, mandatory mask wearing, keeping your distance from others, washing your hands regularly ensuring you follow the country’s laws.

Remember also that many countries are prohibiting traveling to certain locations, so make sure you’re allowed to go before booking. If your travels can wait, it’s best to do so right now. The Caribbean will still be there when travel is less restricted.

Have Fun!

If you do get there, bask in the sun, let the sand sink through your toes, and drink in the culture like it’s the last glass at a bar. It’s a vacation that you’ll never forget, so make the most of it.