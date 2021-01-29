News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. Jan. 28, 20201: The US is warning nationals to reconsider travel to four Caribbean nations.

In an updated advisory this week, The US State Department issued a Level Three Reconsider Travel advisory on The Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and the British Virgin Islands.

The Jan. 25th update relates to COVID-19.

A Reconsider Travel advisory remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados as well as The Turks & Caicos Islands and Belize.

The State Department’s advisory on the BVI is in contrast to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, which said the BVI is a Level 1 nation for COVID-19, which means it poses a low threat.

CANADA

Canada, meanwhile, updated it list Wednesday to urge its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

The news comes as both Canada and the US are now requiring a negative COVID-19 test from those returning to the countries or arriving. Caribbean nations are hustling to keep up with testing requirements,

Caribbean destinations have increase COVID-19 testing capacity in response to the new U.S. travel requirements as a US policy went into effect on Tuesday that now requires all air passengers arriving to the United States from a foreign country to be tested no more than three days prior to entry and present negative results prior to boarding their flights.

The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board said there are now 12 testing facilities across three islands, many of which are located on-site at resorts for enhanced ease and accessibility. Additional testing sites are expected to be added throughout the sister islands. Jamaica and Puerto Rico say they have also ramped up testing. In Jamaica, the Ministry of Tourism are working together to establish mobile testing facilities within the Resilient Corridors. Testing resources will also be added at the Sangster International Airport and the Norman Manley International Airport. Antigen and PCR tests will also be conducted at 10 private laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

In Puerto Rico, The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, will establish COVID-19 sampling centers starting next week.

It will enable passengers entering and leaving the island to comply with the regulations imposed by the government of Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions, Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico, the airport operator said.