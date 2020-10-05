By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Mon, Oct. 5, 2020: At least three Caribbean islands are set to be impacted by Tropical Storm Delta, formerly Tropical Depression Twenty-Six beginning today, Monday Oct. 5, 2020.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami this morning said the center of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later today, move near or over the Cayman Islands later tonight, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening. Delta is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days and the tropical storm is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba.

A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of the Isle of Youth and along the south coast of western Cuba near and to right of where the center makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Through midweek, the storm is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches across Jamaica and western Cuba. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Over the Cayman Islands, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible with this system.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands beginning late today. Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by Tuesday afternoon, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Tuesday. Tropical Storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in Cuba by early Tuesday.