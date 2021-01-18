News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 18, 2021: Some of the Caribbean’s top musicians gathered on Sunday night to celebrate the first black and female, Caribbean-American US vice-president – Kamala Harris, at the Global Caribbean Inauguration celebration conceptualized by Felicia J. Persaud, head of Invest Caribbean, the global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), a collective of Caribbean American and Caribbean organizations under the theme: “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala.”

Performers included Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon; Grammy-nominated Jamaican maestro, Dr. Monty Alexander; Jamaican reggae star Papa Michigan of Michigan & Smiley fame; Barbados soca king Edwin Yearwood; Jamaican reggae star Nadine Sutherland; Jamaica’s FAB Five Band; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers; Antigua & Barbuda’s Soca diva Claudette Peters of Antigua; 9-year-old rising star, Tykairi Sargeant also of Barbados. Others on the bill include independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouveia, Sundiata King and Rashid Thorne.

The star-studded Caribbean event was live streamed by One Caribbean Television on its Facebook and can be viewed here.

Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon who performed a special re-make of his hit ‘We Run Things,’ by adopting it to “Kamala Run Thing.”

Reggae star Nadine Sutherland also delivered a special tribute in song to Harris with her remake of ‘Action,’ while Papa Michigan delivered his new single, ‘Reggae In The White House.’

Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwood of ‘All Aboard’ fame, delivered the inspirational ‘I Am,’ while Owen Dalhouse and his band performed their new single ‘Heal the Soul of America.’

Grammy-nominated Jamaican maestro, Dr. Monty Alexander performed a tribute to Harris with Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry,’ while Jamaica’s Fab Five Band added to the tribute with their famed ‘Jamaican Woman.’

Nine-year-old rising star Tykairi Sargeant, of Barbados, delivered a cover of Celine’s Dion ‘The Power of the Dream,’ while Jamaica’s Janine Jkuhl was inspiring on guitar with a special song entitled ‘Dreamer.’

Guyanese master drummer and spiritualist Menes De Griot opened the show with a libation to Harris and ended with a rhythmic drum tribute with his Shanto drummers as St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh as well as Maxie Gouveia; Sundiata King and Rashid Thorne added some jazz to the evening with a ‘Tribute To Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe.’

Antigua & Barbuda’s soca star Claudette Peters boosted the energy with a titillating performance of ‘Something Got A Hold On Me,’ as Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame, brought the curtains down on the show with the famous, ‘One Love’ cover, also from Marley, and a gospel original, ‘Destiny.’

The first Black Bond Girl, Trina Parks and Barbados soca star and deejay, Kirk Brown, added to the evening’s celebration.

Presenters included: Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire and Hard Beat Communications.