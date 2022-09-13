PNP lashes Holness for focus on mourning Queen over local issues
Prison memoir ‘That Bird Has My Wings’ selected for Oprah’s Book Club
CariCRIS reaffirms investment grade credit ratings for VMIL
Gunmen on ‘bikes’ strike again: Truck operator shot left for dead
Riverhounds GK Jahmali Waite named in Reggae Boyz squad, Blake out
Former CCJ Judge, Duke Pollard, has died
Mona School of Business launches new website
Sporting score 2 late goals, upset Tottenham with 2-0 win
Brandon Blackwood announces clothing launch after Emmys debut
VMIL’s CEO Rezworth Burchenson said he was pleased by the nod given to the company.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Victoria Mutual Investments Limited (VMIL) has been reaffirmed an investment grade credit rating from rating agency, Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS).
Additionally, the rating agency has assigned a stable outlook on the ratings, premised on the expectation that VMIL will remain profitable and adequately capitalised, notwithstanding current geopolitical challenges and rising interest rates.
In a release, CariCRIS noted that in 2021, the VMIL reported improved financial performance underpinned by strong growth in dividend income from its subsidiary, VM Wealth.
It further advised that VMIL’s liquidity position also improved as it was able to successfully renegotiate and lengthen the tenure of its maturing debt that became due during the year.
VMIL’s CEO Rezworth Burchenson said he was pleased by the nod given to the company.
“Our robust, growth-focused strategic plan is being effectively and purposefully executed. We’re upbeat about our trajectory as this investment grade rating will be leveraged to fortify our competitive positioning. The journey continues in earnest,” he said.
The ratings are as follows:
Regional Scale Ratings
Local Currency : CariBBB-
National Scale Ratings
Local Currency : jmBBB+
Foreign Currency : jmBBB
More From
Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad
Two mem were shot and killed in their St James community on Monday morning by an unknown assailant.
The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old cooking gas salesman, Henry Salmon, and 56-year-
Red Stripe today announced the increase in the bottle deposit for its products. The brewery will now refund $30, up from $20 for the return of each bottle and $840 for a whole crate.
Red Stripe exp
The relatives of a 19-year-old dancer, who was stabbed, allegedly by another dancer, have issued a desperate plea for blood donations as she is expected to undergo major surgery soon.
The
Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.
“Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti
A woman is now dead after she was shot at the intersection of Hagley Park Road and Rainford Road in St Andrew on Monday afternoon.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was shot by unknown as